LIVE: Palestinians refuse to leave Gaza City despite Israeli threats

Palestinians in Gaza City refuse to leave amid Israeli takeover
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Nils Adle
- Despite Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City and forcibly displace nearly a million Palestinians to concentration zones in the south, many Palestinians in the city are refusing to leave.
- The UN, several European countries and China are among a chorus of international condemnation of Israel’s plan to militarily occupy Gaza City.
- Eleven people in the Palestinian enclave have starved to death over the last 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry says, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths to 212.
- Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 61,369 people and wounded 152,850. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023, attacks, and more than 200 were taken captive.
