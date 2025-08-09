Lebanese Army affirms its respect for peaceful freedom of expression, but warns against any disturbances



The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that “in light of the exceptional challenges facing Lebanon at the present stage, especially the continued Israeli aggression and violations of national sovereignty, in addition to the delicate security situation, calls have emerged from individuals on social media for protests and the dissemination of fabricated videos aimed at inciting tension among citizens.”

The Army Command warned citizens against endangering the country’s security through reckless actions.

It added: “The army, while respecting the freedom of peaceful expression, will not allow any breach of security, infringement of civil peace, blocking of roads, or encroachment on public and private property. It stresses the need for citizens and all parties to act responsibly during this difficult period, and the importance of their unity and solidarity in order to overcome the dangers threatening our country.”