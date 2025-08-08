Lebanon’s central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan





Lebanon’s central bank has banned banks and brokerages from dealing with a Hezbollah-affiliated financial institution, according to a circular, a sign of the group’s diminished sway over state affairs since its devastating war with Israel.

Hezbollah has faced mounting pressures since the war, including financial ones.

In the circular, dated Monday and reviewed by Reuters, Banque du Liban prohibited all licensed financial institutions in Lebanon from dealing directly or indirectly with unlicensed entities and listed Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan as an example.

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack described the move in a post on X on Tuesday as a “step in the right direction.”

The ban follows a visit by the U.S. envoy to Beirut , where he received Lebanon’s reply to a U.S. proposal on disarming Hezbollah.

“Transparency and alignment of all financial intermediaries in Lebanon under the supervision of the Central Bank is a valued and necessary accomplishment,” he said.

