Lebanon cabinet agreed to instruct the army to prepare plan for disarming Hezbollah by year’s end

In its session held this afternoon at Baabda Palace, chaired by President Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese Cabinet approved the assignment of the Lebanese Army to develop an implementation plan to restrict weapons before the end of the year. The plan will be solely in the hands of the designated parties to announce arrangements for a cessation of hostilities. The plan will be presented to the Cabinet before the 31st of this month for discussion and approval. The Cabinet will continue studying the issue of arms exclusivity in its next session.

The session also included the appointment of the Board of Directors of the Rashid Karami International Fair and the renewal of the term of the Director General of the Public Institution for Housing.

President Aoun stressed during the session the need not to procrastinate in the Beirut Port explosion case, five years after the tragic incident, and to expedite the process so that justice can take its course.

President Aoun called on officials to “stop intimidating people and escalating tensions over matters that do not deserve it, and to leave room for those who wish to invest and enjoy the summer season, instead of rhetoric that incites fear and anxiety and setting fictitious dates for strikes or war.”

Lebanese Forces praised the Cabinet’s decision . told An-Nahar: ” The government’s decision is historic, and setting a timetable for disarmament is a key point.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam explained that the executive authority will provide the judiciary with everything it needs to carry out its mission in adjudicating the Beirut port explosion.

He also revealed that the draft financial gap plan will be completed before the end of next September for submission to the Council of Ministers.