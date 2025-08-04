Lebanese President Aoun vows justice on fifth anniversary of Beirut Port explosion

FILE – In this Aug. 2021 file photo, a monument that represents justice stands in front of towering grain silos that were gutted in the massive August 4, 2020 explosion at the port that killed at least 220 people , wounded over 7,000, destroyed a large section of the capital and left 300, 000 homeless in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah and and its allies have been trying for years to get rid of Judge Tarek Bitar who is probing the blast and were able to suspend his investigation several times . a move that outraged the relatives of the victims of the blast . Hezbollah is reportedly concerned over being exposed for its role in acquiring, storing and using of the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Marking five years since the devastating Beirut Port explosion, Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun pledged on Monday that the state will continue pressing for justice and holding those responsible accountable, regardless of their status or affiliations.

In a televised address commemorating the August 4 tragedy, Aoun stressed that the government remains fully committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability in one of the deadliest non-nuclear explosions in history.

“The Lebanese state, through all its institutions, is committed to uncovering the full truth, no matter the obstacles or the rank of those involved,” Aoun said. “Justice knows no exceptions, and the law applies to everyone without discrimination.”

The 2020 explosion, caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate at the port, killed over 220 people, injured thousands, and leveled entire neighborhoods in the heart of Beirut. Despite widespread public outrage and international pressure, the investigation into the blast has faced repeated delays, political interference, and legal challenges.

“On this painful day, August 4th, we remember together the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, a major crime that shook the conscience of the nation and the world,” Aoun said. “It claimed the lives of over 200 martyrs, wounded thousands of innocent people, and destroyed entire neighborhoods of our beloved capital.”

Aoun reaffirmed that the pursuit of justice remains a national priority and vowed that no one would be allowed to escape responsibility, whether for negligence or corruption that contributed to the catastrophe.

He also emphasized the state’s efforts to complete the investigation transparently, noting that pressure will continue on all relevant authorities to deliver accountability.

“The blood of the martyrs and the pain of the wounded will not be in vain,” Aoun concluded. “Accountability is coming, this is a promise I have made before God and the nation. Despite the tragedy, the Lebanese people will remain united, and the national spirit that emerged in the aftermath of the catastrophe will guide us toward achieving justice and rebuilding our homeland on the foundations of fairness and transparency.”

According to media reports Judge Bitar is close to concluding the investigation into the port explosion case and referring it to the Public Prosecution Office.



Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper noted that the only difference between the fifth anniversary of the Beirut port explosion this year and previous ones is that it coincides with the conclusion of the judicial investigations conducted by the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar, and the overcoming of the obstacles that had hindered the case and kept it frozen for more than three years.

According to the newspaper, Bitar is close to announcing the conclusion of the investigation into the case, after holding dozens of sessions over the past four months, during which he questioned politicians, security and military leaders, judges, and senior employees at the Beirut port.

A judicial source following the investigations of the investigating judge revealed that he is “very close to concluding the investigation and referring the case to the Public Prosecution Office for its consideration before issuing the indictment.”

The source explained to Asharq Al-Awsat that Bitar “is awaiting answers to the requests he sent last month to six Arab and European countries, in which he requested information on specific incidents, excluding satellite images.” He pointed out that the investigative judge, “who is studying the minutes of the latest interrogations, will have two options: the first is to conclude the investigation with the current status and issue the indictment by the end of this year at the latest, or the second is to wait until the Courts of Cassation and the General Assembly of the Court of Cassation rule on the recusal, transfer, and litigation lawsuits filed against him by politicians and security personnel being pursued in the case.”

