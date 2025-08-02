Time for Trump to recognize Palestine—Before it’s too late

Palestine, officially the State of Palestine, has been recognized by 147 of the United Nations’ 193 member states. It encompasses the Israeli-occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—together known as the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Now, in a historic shift, some of America’s closest allies—France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Canada, and Malta—have pledged to formally recognize the State of Palestine this September. They are doing what history demands: affirming the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to statehood.

The clock is ticking. September is just weeks away. If President Donald Trump wants to keep the United States from being left behind—or worse, further isolated—he must act swiftly and decisively. The moment for leadership is now.

President Trump has expressed a strong desire to expand the Abraham Accords. But Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it crystal clear: there will be no normalization of relations with Israel without a credible commitment to a two-state solution. That solution begins with international recognition of Palestine. Without it, the Accords cannot advance, and regional peace will remain out of reach.

For the sake of Israel’s future and U.S. credibility abroad, Trump must follow the lead of our allies and recognize the State of Palestine.

The main obstacle to this historic step is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—perhaps the last major political figure still openly rejecting the two-state solution. But even his grip on power is weakening. With his credibility shattered by the devastating war in Gaza and mounting domestic opposition, his days in office are likely numbered.

Recognizing Palestine would not endanger Israel. On the contrary, a future Palestinian state would be demilitarized, governed by internationally accepted terms, and committed to peaceful coexistence. The people of Palestine, like all people, deserve a state of their own—one they can call home.

To deny them that right is to invite more conflict, more extremism, and more chaos—not only in Gaza and the West Bank, but across the entire Middle East. Refusing recognition now would also send the message that the U.S. is unwilling to lead when leadership is most needed.

The international tide is turning. America’s allies have chosen justice, diplomacy, and peace. If Trump delays, he will find himself on the wrong side of history—isolated alongside Netanyahu, while the world moves forward.

There is still time—but not much. The month of September will be remembered as a turning point. The question is: will Trump help shape it, or be left behind by it?

The Palestinian people have waited long enough. So has the world.