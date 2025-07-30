Did the Christian Conscience Die in Gaza, Op-Ed

“I don’t know what you would call it other than mass starvation, and it’s man-made, and that’s very clear,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director-General of the World Health Organization told a virtual press conference from Geneva.



By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

For generations, the Western world has proudly declared its commitment to Christian values—compassion, mercy, justice, and the sanctity of human life. These principles are preached in churches, taught in schools, and held up as the moral compass of society. But in the face of Gaza’s unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, those values appear to have died.

What we are witnessing in Gaza is not merely a conflict—it is a systematic destruction of an entire population. Over two million people, half of them children, are being starved, bombed, and displaced on their own land. Their homes have been reduced to ashes, their neighborhoods leveled, their schools and hospitals obliterated.

Starvation has become a weapon of war. Families boil weeds to feed their children. Parents are gunned down while searching for food to keep their families alive. Human beings are dying—not just from bombs, but from hunger and thirst, right before the world’s eyes.

And as this hell unfolds, much of the Christian world remains silent—or worse, actively complicit. While Palestinians die of starvation, the West continues to flood Israel with weapons and ammunition, feeding the very machine responsible for this humanitarian catastrophe. It is not just inaction—it is participation.

Here is the bitter truth: the moral failure of Western Christianity has become so grotesque, so absolute, that it makes ISIS look human by comparison. At least ISIS did not pretend to represent a higher moral standard. Today, those who proclaim the values of Christ are watching, even enabling, mass starvation and civilian slaughter—and calling it justified.

Nearly every family in Gaza has been displaced, some multiple times. There is no refuge, no safe zone. Every place they flee to is eventually targeted. Entire generations have been erased, often in a single airstrike. Gaza is not just being destroyed—it is being erased. And through it all, Western pulpits grow more silent by the day.

Where are the voices of Christian moral leadership? Where is the Vatican? Where are the bishops, the pastors, the priests who once marched for civil rights, stood up against apartheid, and denounced colonial wars? Gaza is calling. Will they answer?

This is not just a political question—it is a spiritual reckoning. Christianity teaches us to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and comfort the afflicted. Yet today, those who claim to follow Christ remain unmoved as Gaza’s people are starved, bombed, and left to die. The hypocrisy is staggering.

Let us be clear: this is a test of Christian conscience. And so far, it is a test we are failing.

Enough killing. Enough starvation. Enough complicity. If the Christian Church remains silent, it will share the shame of history. If it speaks out—clearly, bravely, and loudly—it might still help save lives and reclaim the moral authority it once held.

It is time for churches around the world to rise—not in whispers, but in thunder. To demand an immediate end to the bombing, the blockade, and the genocide. To proclaim, without hesitation, that every human life matters—including Palestinian lives.

Let the Christian conscience awaken—before it is buried alongside Gaza’s children.