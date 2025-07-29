UK will recognize Palestinian state in September if Israel doesn’t agree to Gaza ceasefire

Summary

Keir Starmer says the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at a UN meeting in September unless Israel meets certain conditions

He says the plan will go ahead unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”, including a ceasefire – here’s what else the prime minister urged Israel to do

Earlier, Keir Starmer laid out specific conditions which he said Israel must meet by September – otherwise his government will recognise Palestinian statehood.

Those “substantive steps” that Israel must take include:

Agreeing to a ceasefire

Allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid

Committing to a long-term peace process that “delivers a two-state solution”

And guaranteeing that the occupied West Bank will not be annexed in the future

The prime minister also reiterated the demands that remain in place for Hamas, which are: