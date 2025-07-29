Ya Libnan

UK will recognize Palestinian state in September if Israel doesn’t agree to Gaza ceasefire

Summary

Earlier, Keir Starmer laid out specific conditions which he said Israel must meet by September – otherwise his government will recognise Palestinian statehood. 

Those “substantive steps” that Israel must take include:

  • Agreeing to a ceasefire
  • Allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid
  • Committing to a long-term peace process that “delivers a two-state solution”
  • And guaranteeing that the occupied West Bank will not be annexed in the future

The prime minister also reiterated the demands that remain in place for Hamas, which are:

  • Also agreeing to a ceasefire 
  • Releasing all the remaining hostages from the territory
  • Accepting they will play no role in the government of Gaza 
  • And full disarmament
  • BBC
