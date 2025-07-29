Ya Libnan

‘There is no alternative to the two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict’: Watch

There is “no alternative” to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told a UN conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia. Days before the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would formally recognize a State of Palestine in September.

For in-depth analysis and a deeper perspective, FRANCE 24’s Sharon Gaffney welcomes Dr. Gershon Baskin, Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Alliance for Two States, Middle East Director of the International Communities Organisation, Advisor to both Israeli, Palestinian and International Prime Ministers on the Middle East Peace Process.

