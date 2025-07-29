Sweida, Syria’s Druze city is a wasteland of burning cars and looted homes after clashes

Large sections of the city of Sweida seemed to be on fire . There were multiple buildings, homes, flats, shops and businesses ravaged by flames. The Government forces which came to stop the fighting joined the Bedouins in their fight against the Druze , shot and killed hundreds of Druze civilians and burned their homes and cars

The southwestern Syrian city of Sweida is a wasteland of burned cars and looted homes after violent clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin groups in mid-July left more than 1,000 dead. Bodies decomposing in the sweltering heat line the city's streets. FRANCE 24's Jenna Le Bras and Dana Alboz were the first journalists to enter the previously sealed-off city centre, where the atrocities were the most violent, to report on the aftermath of the conflict.

Sweida- In the Syrian southwestern city of Sweida, violent clashes have erupted between Druze factions and Bedouin groups. More than 1,000 have been killed, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights and a further 145,000 have been displaced, said the International Organisation for Migration.

Eyewitnesses have accused Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s government troops of complicity and direct involvement in the massacres.

Two weeks after the fighting began, FRANCE 24’s journalists were the first to enter the previously sealed-off city centre, where the atrocities were the most violent. Humanitarian organisations have not yet been able to access this part of the city.

The atrocities in Sweida are reminiscent of the coastal massacres that occurred in March, as Syria struggles to recover from 13 years of war.

