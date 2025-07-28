Kuwait sanctions Hezbollah, Al-Qard Al-Hasan and 3 individuals

Kuwait has officially imposed sanctions on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group , its financial arm Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, and three individuals of Lebanese, Tunisian and Somali nationalities.

The decision was announced Monday by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Committee based on UN Security Council Resolutions under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The designation places Hezbollah and its affiliate on the list of sanctioned entities, alongside the freezing of funds and economic resources tied to the listed individuals and organizations .

The names of the individuals were identified by their initials as : A.M.M., a Lebanese national, born May 18, 1966; A.F.M.Q., a Tunisian national, born October 5, 1991; and A.M., a Somali national, born between 1950 and 1953.

Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, described by international observers as Hezbollah’s financial institution, is also included in the sanctions list. Based in Lebanon, the association has been widely accused of operating as a shadow bank to fund the group’s activities.

El Nashra