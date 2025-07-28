Ya Libnan

Elon Musk’s $79,999 Tesla electric plane finally here for the masses

Tesla is reportedly developing an electric airplane, potentially for vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL). The aircraft is envisioned to be affordable, with a price tag around $79,999, and aims to revolutionize air travel by offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional planes. 

This video discusses Elon Musk’s vision for Tesla’s electric airplane and its potential impact on the aviation industry:

Here’s a breakdown of key aspects:

  • Affordability:The $79,999 price point is significantly lower than traditional small planes, potentially opening up air travel to a wider audience. 
  • Electric Propulsion:The plane will be powered by electricity, likely using advanced battery technology like the 4680 cells or solid-state batteries. 
  • Reduced Emissions:Electric propulsion is expected to lead to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional jet engines. 
  • Quiet Operation:The plane is designed to be quieter than conventional aircraft, potentially reducing noise pollution. 
  • Potential for Vertical Takeoff and Landing:The aircraft may feature eVTOL capabilities, allowing for takeoff and landing in more confined spaces. 
  • Faster Charging:Tesla’s Mega Charger network may allow for rapid charging (80% in 30-45 minutes). 
  • Reduced Operating Costs:Electric power is expected to significantly lower fuel costs compared to aviation kerosene. 
  • Future Applications:The plane could be used for various purposes, including urban airfields, personal transportation, and potentially even disrupting the commercial aviation industry. 
  • This video discusses the potential of electric flying vehicles and Elon Musk’s vision for Tesla’s role in the future of aviation:
