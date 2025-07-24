Morocco turns fog into drinking water

For the past six years, Morocco has endured a severe drought that has drastically affected agriculture and water availability. Olive groves and vineyards have withered, and wells in remote mountain villages are drying up. Accessing groundwater by drilling deeper is expensive and often out of reach for many communities. In response, scientists in southern Morocco have implemented a pioneering solution: large fog-harvesting nets installed at altitudes above 1,200 metres. These nets capture moisture from coastal fogs, collecting water droplets that flow into storage tanks.

This sustainable and ecological system produces approximately 37,000 litres of water daily, providing reliable access to running water for nearly 1,000 people in surrounding villages.

Morocco, home to the world’s largest fog harvesting installations, is planning to expand this technology as part of its strategy to combat climate change and water scarcity.

FRANCE24- AFP