Despite his hollow promises, Ahmed al-Sharaa has failed miserably in protecting Syria’s vulnerable minorities. His brief rule has not ushered in a new era of inclusion or reconciliation, but one of betrayal and brutality. Many minorities across Syria—from Christians to Alawites, Druze to Kurds—no longer see Sharaa as a protector but as a former ISIS affiliate in a business suit.

Beirut- Lebanon’s top Druze spiritual leader Sheikh al Aql , Dr . Sami Abi Al-Mona, pointed out that “with the true reality in Sweida being revealed day after day, with the massive loss of life and property, and the urgent need for basic necessities in an unprecedented tragic scene, and with our hope that the Syrian state will regain its prestige and address the situation with wisdom and justice, it was necessary for us to confront the reality and condemn the heinous attack on Sweida. We must also stand by our people and all the people of Sweida who were attacked.”

He noted in a press conference that “we will not engage in politics today, in order to allow for the intensification of efforts to calm the situation in Sweida, and we are already undertaking some of them.” He called on “the countries sponsoring the Syrian revolution and its results, foremost among them our sister Arab countries, to sponsor and embrace the process of establishing a state.” He emphasized that “in parallel with the tireless efforts to contain the war and address political issues, we see ourselves as responsible for shouldering humanitarian responsibility, at the very least by standing by our people in Sweida in their ordeal.”

Abu al-Muna declared, “In the name of the Sheikhdom of the Mind, we are launching a broad humanitarian campaign and an urgent appeal to support the afflicted Sweida and heal the wounds of its people. We will work tirelessly to rescue and treat the injured, return the kidnapped today before tomorrow, preserve the safety of Druze students, secure the needs of families whose homes were destroyed, burned, or lost their breadwinners, and rebuild the homes and institutions that were destroyed.” He extended his thanks to “all local and international organizations that have begun providing aid.”

He explained that “the appeal has two parts: one part is directed to Druze monotheists in Lebanon and the world, to participate in the donation campaign to the charity fund at the House of the Druze Community in Beirut. The second part is directed to Arab and friendly countries, as well as the Syrian state, to lift the siege on Sweida, open humanitarian corridors, provide basic necessities, treat the injured, rebuild, and compensate for what was looted and stolen. We also call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the massacres committed and to hold those responsible accountable.” He also stressed that “the Druze monotheists are advocates of peace, not conflict, and have always been the sword of Arabism and Islam against the Zionist plans of fragmentation,” affirming that “we will not allow the Druze-Sunni strife in Sweida and its extension, and we seek reconciliation, and from here our constant communication with the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.”

Sources Al Nashra , translated from Arabic