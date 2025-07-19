One Lebanese was killed in Sweida Syria while fighting with the bedouin tribes against the Druze

Mustafa Suleiman Al-Mullihan, from the Wadi Khaled region of Akkar of North Lebanon , was killed while fighting alongside the Bedouin tribes against the Druze of Sweida, Syria

As clashes escalate in the Sweida Governorate in southern Syria, indications have begun to emerge of Lebanese involvement in the fighting alongside local groups. This comes amid widespread information circulating on social media about fighters of Lebanese Bedouin tribal origins participating in the ongoing clashes alongside Syrian tribal forces.

In detail, a photo of young Mustafa Suleiman Al-Mullihan has been circulating in the past few hours, reportedly killed while participating in the Sweida battles.

According to information provided by “Lebanon Debate,” Mustafa, a young Lebanese man from the Wadi Khaled region of Akkar, was fighting alongside Bedouin tribal groups involved in the battles, which have been witnessing violent clashes for days.

The information confirms that the participation of Lebanese in these clashes is not limited to individual cases, but rather includes a number of young men from northern regions with tribal or familial ties to Syrian tribes, particularly in border villages such as Wadi Khaled, where social and geographical connections intertwine.

While no official Lebanese position has been issued to date regarding Mustafa’s death or the participation of Lebanese in these battles, information indicates that “this issue is highly sensitive, given its potential repercussions on Lebanese reality, both in terms of border security and Lebanese-Syrian relations, particularly in areas socially and geographically intertwined with the Syrian interior.”

The question remains open: Are we witnessing a new shift in the role of some Lebanese in the Syrian conflict, or is what happened still limited to individual cases?

Lebanon Debate