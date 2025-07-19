Death toll in Sweida rises to 940 after renewed clashes against Syrian Druze

The Bedouin tribes of Khaldeh and Mount Lebanon released a firm statement on Friday condemning the violence in Syria’s Sweida province, describing it as a “dangerous sedition” that threatens Syria’s unity and could spill into Lebanon. This comes after the Syrian government forces joined the fight against the Syria Druze of Sweida

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has monitored renewed clashes in the western neighborhoods of the city of Sweida between tribal gunmen on one side and local fighters from the Druze community on the other. This follows a violation of the internationally sponsored ceasefire agreement.

The new escalation comes as Syrian General Security forces have begun arriving in the vicinity of Sweida city, as part of the implementation of the agreement adopted by the guarantor states, which aims to de-escalate tensions and control the front lines.

One of the most prominent provisions of the agreement stipulates the deployment of General Security checkpoints outside the governorate’s administrative borders to prevent the infiltration of any armed groups into Sweida.

According to SOHR sources, the death toll has risen to 940 since the outbreak of clashes seven days ago, the majority of whom are civilians, as a result of clashes, field executions, and Israeli shelling.

El Nashar