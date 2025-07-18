UN rights chief calls for accountability over deadly clashes in Syria’s Sweida

The head of the United Nations human rights office called on Friday for Syria’s authorities to ensure accountability and justice for killings and rights violations in the southern city of Sweida.

Syria’s government sent troops this week to the predominantly Druze city to quell fighting between Bedouins and Druze, but the violence grew after the Syrian troops joined the fighting against the Druze following which a ceasefire was declared.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had received credible reports of widespread rights violations during the fighting.

These included reports of summary executions, kidnappings, and the destruction of private property carried out by various groups, including government-linked forces

“This bloodshed and the violence must stop, and the protection of all people must be the utmost priority, in line with international human rights law,” OHCHR High Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.

“My Office has received accounts of distressed Syrians who are living in fear for their lives and those of their loved ones,” Turk said.

Hundreds were killed including 2 Druze women and 2 Druze children