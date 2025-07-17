death toll from violence in Sweida, Syria tops 500

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that “the death toll from the violence that has swept through the Sweida Governorate in southern Syria over the past few days has exceeded 500.” The Observatory counted 79 Druze militants and 154 civilians from Sweida among the dead, including 83 people “who were summarily executed by members of the Ministries of Defense and Interior” during the clashes. The clashes also claimed the lives of 243 government forces and 18 Bedouin militants, in addition to three members of Bedouin tribes “who were summarily executed by Druze militants.” Fifteen government forces were also killed in Israeli airstrikes.

El Nashra