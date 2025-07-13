Plane crashes moments after takeoff at London’s Southend Airport

Plane Crash Today at London Airport (Picture Credits: BBC)

A small passenger aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Southend Airport in London on Sunday, sending a large fireball into the sky, The Independent reported.

According to initial information, the aircraft involved is believed to be a Beech B200 model, which was en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands at the time of the incident. Emergency services are at the scene and officers have evacuated the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club due to its proximity to the incident.

Four flights scheduled to take off from the airport on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled, according to its website.

Essex police said it was at the scene of a “serious incident”. A statement from the force said: “We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.

“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

Essex County fire and rescue service said four crews along with off-road vehicles attended the incident.

(Economic Times)