MP Fouad Makhzoumi calls Barrak’s position a “wake up call”. Urges the state to be courageous in its decision on illegal arms

MP Fouad Makhzoumi said in a statement that “the position announced by Ambassador Tom Barak regarding Lebanon should be a wake-up call for the state, so that it can take action and act as a decision-maker, not as a hesitant mediator, hiding behind this or that pretext.

Greater Lebanon, which we are proud to belong to and defend, requires courageous action at a fateful stage. What is required of the state is to withdraw all illegal weapons, effectively extend its authority over its land and borders, and dismantle the illegal military and security structures.

Otherwise, God forbid, Lebanon will be on the political and economic waiting list. The Lebanese are waiting for courageous decisions from their state that go beyond the equations of buying time and managing the crisis.”

Existential threat

Makhzoumi’s comments come after US Special Envoy Tom Barrack warned, in an interview with the Emirati newspaper The National, that Lebanon risks falling into the hands of regional powers unless Beirut moves to resolve the issue of Hezbollah’s arms.

He pointed out that “Lebanon needs to resolve this issue, otherwise it could face an existential threat,” adding, “Israel on one side, Iran on the other, and now Syria is emerging very quickly. If Lebanon doesn’t act, it will return to the Levant.”

He added, “The Syrians say Lebanon is our beach resort. So we have to act. And I know how frustrated the Lebanese people are. This frustrates me too.”

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia was severely weakened in its war with Israel. The ceasefire that was agreed last November between Israel and Hezbollah was based on UN resolution 1701 and 1559 which call for disarming all militia in Lebanon.

Following his election last January president Joseph Aoun pledged to make the Lebanese army the only entity allowed to bear arms but he has been overly cautious and reluctant in taking the ultimate decision of disarming Hezbollah for fear of a civil war. The majority of the Lebanese have been pressing Aoun to act in resolving the issue of Hezbollah arms and many leaders threatened to pull out of the government if Aoun does not act.