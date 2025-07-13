Iran’s Fars revealed that Iranian president was injured in an Israeli strike last June

The Iranian Fars News Agency reported that “officials, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, were injured in an Israeli attack on a National Security Council meeting on June 16,” noting that Pezeshkian sustained minor injuries to his foot while leaving the meeting.

Fars News Agency also reported that “the Israeli attack on the Iranian National Security Council meeting on June 16 was carried out in a manner similar to the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.”

Nasrallah was assassinated last September . Iran’s Quds Force leader reportedly revealed Nasrallah’s location to Mossad. Hezbollah is the Lebanese arm of the Quds force , the foreign unit of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC)