Putin urges Iran to take “zero enrichment” nuclear deal with U.S., sources say

File: Putin (R) meets with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow in January. Photo: Kremlin Press Office via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told both President Trump and Iranian officials that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal in which Iran is unable to enrich uranium, sources familiar with those discussions tell Axios.

Russia has been Iran’s main diplomatic backer on the nuclear issue for years. But while Moscow publicly advocates for Iran’s right to enrich, Putin has taken a tougher position in private in the wake of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Moscow has encouraged the Iranians to agree to “zero enrichment,” according to three European officials and one Israeli official with knowledge of the issue.

Two sources said the Russians also briefed the Israeli government about Putin’s position regarding Iran’s uranium enrichment. “We know that this is what Putin told the Iranians,” a senior Israeli official said.

Putin also expressed that position in calls last week with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Israeli and U.S. strikes seriously damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities but did not destroy all of Iran’s highly enriched uranium. It’s unclear whether any of Iran’s centrifuges survived.

Trump has made clear he wants a new nuclear deal with Iran. If negotiations take place in the coming weeks, zero uranium enrichment on Iranian soil will be one of the key U.S. demands, sources say.

Iran has long insisted that it must retain the ability to enrich under any deal.

Putin and other Russian officials have conveyed their support for a “zero enrichment” deal to the Iranians several times of the last few weeks, the sources say.

“Putin would support zero enrichment. He encouraged the Iranians to work towards that in order to make negotiations with the Americans more favorable. The Iranians said they won’t consider it,” one European official with direct knowledge of the issue said.

Friction point

Putin’s position is particularly notable given the extensive support Iran has provided Russia during its war with Ukraine, including by supplying hundreds of attack drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

During and after the 12-day war, the Iranians were disappointed that the Russians didn’t give them any significant support beyond press statements.

The Kremlin and the White House didn’t reply to requests for comment. The Iranian mission to the UN declined to comment.

The Russians have made clear in public and private that if a deal is reached, they are willing to remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium.

Russia has said it would then supply Iran with 3.67% uranium for nuclear power and small quantities of 20% enriched uranium for the Tehran research reactor and the production of nuclear isotopes, sources say.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff has been talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about resuming nuclear negotiations.