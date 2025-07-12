Mr. Aoun, the Time to Act is Now if You Want Lebanon to Survive

By: Ali Hussein

The Lebanese people have long demanded a resolution to the issue of Hezbollah’s arms. Today, that demand has become urgent. Many political leaders have even threatened to withdraw from government if President Joseph Aoun does not act. The country stands at a critical crossroads—one that could determine whether Lebanon survives as a sovereign nation or falls further under the influence of regional powers.

U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack recently warned in an interview with The National, an Emirati newspaper, that Lebanon is at risk of becoming a pawn in a broader regional struggle unless it takes decisive steps to address Hezbollah’s weapons. “Lebanon needs to resolve this issue,” he said. “Otherwise, it could face an existential threat.” He noted the alarming pressure surrounding Lebanon: “Israel on one side, Iran on the other, and now Syria is emerging very quickly. If Lebanon doesn’t act, it will return to the Levant.”

This chilling reminder echoes the words of former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, who once said, “Lebanon and Syria are one country with two different governments.” Israel, for its part, would have every interest in Lebanon’s gas reserves, beaches, and geographic vulnerability. Lebanon risks becoming a battleground for others’ ambitions unless it asserts control over its own territory—starting with the monopoly on arms.

When President Aoun was elected last January, he pledged that the Lebanese Army would be the only institution permitted to carry weapons. But he has since hesitated to implement this promise, fearing it might ignite civil conflict. That fear, however, is increasingly unfounded. Hezbollah is more isolated than ever. Many of Lebanon’s neighbors—and even key actors within the Shiite community—are ready to support a transition away from Hezbollah’s dominance.

In fact, disarming Hezbollah could prove to be a blessing, even for the group itself. Its military arsenal has repeatedly failed to match Israel’s firepower and has become a strategic liability rather than an asset. If Hezbollah’s political leadership distances itself from the group’s weapons and militant posture, it could regain legitimacy within Lebanon’s political landscape and open the door for new Shiite leaders to rise—ones committed to the Lebanese state, not to foreign agendas.

President Aoun, the moment for caution has passed. The cost of inaction is far greater than the risk of bold leadership. Disarming Hezbollah is not about marginalizing a community; it’s about saving a nation. Lebanon cannot survive as a state-within-a-state. It cannot prosper when armed factions answer to foreign powers. It cannot move forward if held hostage by fear.

The time to act is now—before Lebanon is lost.

Ali Hussein is a Lebanese political analyst, who views Hezbollah as a huge liability for Lebanon and its Shiite community