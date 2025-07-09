Trump and Netanyahu meet to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for 90 minutes on Tuesday evening to discuss efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

The two leaders had dinner last night, but weren’t scheduled to meet again during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington. The newly added meeting came amid renewed optimism surrounding negotiations for a 60-day truce in Gaza.

Axios reported prior to Netanyahu’s arrival in D.C. on Monday that Trump was seeking to align with him on what a larger peace deal to end the war could look like.

A Qatari delegation arrived at the White House prior to the Trump-Netanyahu meeting on Tuesday and met for several hours with senior White House officials, according to a source familiar with those meetings. Qatar is helping mediate the Israel-Hamas negotiations.

Trump confirmed during a Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday that he would be meeting with Netanyahu to discussing Gaza, adding: “We have to get this solved.”

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff spoke after Trump and said Israel and Hamas had resolved three of four remaining issues during “proximity talks” in Doha.

“Hopefully we will reach an agreement by the end of the week,” Witkoff said.

Netanyahu also confirmed to reporters after a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson that he expects to meet with Trump on Gaza. “We need both sides to agree,” he said. “I hope we will pass the finish line. The less I speak about this publicly the better.”

The remaining difference has to do with the Israel Defense Forces’ withdrawal from Gaza.

A source with knowledge said that during talks on Monday and Tuesday the parties have been discussing maps of the redeployment.

Hamas demands the IDF withdraw to the same lines as before the previous ceasefire collapsed in March. Israel refuses to do that.

One issue that has now been resolved is the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

One source said the parties agreed that aid in areas of Gaza from which the IDF withdraws will be delivered by the UN or international organizations not affiliated with Israel and Hamas.

This means the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation will not be able to expand its operations in Gaza and might have to roll back some of them.

Another difference that was resolved has to do with Hamas’ demand for a U.S. guarantee that Israel won’t be able to unilaterally resume the war after the 60-day ceasefire ends