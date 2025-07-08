Syria arrests Assad’s top Damascus security official Riad Hamdo al-Shahada

Brigadier General Riad Hamdo al-Shahada, the former head of the Political Security Branch in Damascus was arrested by Syrian security forces

Syrian security forces arrested Brigadier General Riad Hamdo al-Shahada, the former head of the Political Security Branch in Damascus, in the Talkakh area of ​​the Homs countryside, in a precise security operation. Who is Brigadier General Riad Hamdo al-Shahada?

A statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Interior stated that Brigadier General Riad Hamdo al-Shahada held several positions during the former Syrian regime within the Political Security Department in several Syrian governorates, the last of which was head of the Political Security Branch in Damascus.

The statement added that Brigadier General al-Shahada is implicated in war crimes against the Syrian people, including the liquidation of hundreds of dissidents, including women, in addition to arbitrary arrests carried out under his direct orders.

The statement indicated that the accused has been referred to the relevant investigative authorities for legal action.

This operation comes hours after the arrest of Brigadier General Ammar Muhammad Ammar, a member of the State Security Service during the rule of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in a security operation in Latakia Governorate.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Ammar worked in the Khatib branch of the State Security Service.

It added, “The criminal is considered one of those involved in systematic violations against Syrians within Branch 40, whose name has been associated for years with crimes of torture and enforced disappearance.”

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8, Syrian security forces have arrested a large number of individuals involved in violations against opponents of the regime over the past decades.

The Syrian regime fell following a surprise attack led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on cities controlled by the Assad regime. Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, subsequently assumed power.

UN and human rights reports revealed that the former regime committed widespread violations against Syrians opposed to Bashar al-Assad’s continued rule. Mass graves were discovered following the fall of the regime.

Source: Al Mashhaad.com