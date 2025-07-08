Netanyahu’s nomination of Trump for the Nobel Prize is an insult to Alfred Nobel and humanity

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nomination of former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is not only absurd—it is an insult to the legacy of Alfred Nobel, to the meaning of peace, and to the intelligence of the global public.

Let’s be clear: This nomination is not about Donald Trump. It is about the man making the nomination—Benjamin Netanyahu—a leader who stands accused of some of the most serious crimes in recent history. On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing their alleged responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza. These are not trivial accusations—they are grave, and backed by months of investigation.

Netanyahu’s moral authority to speak about peace is nonexistent. He is not only accused of genocide abroad, but is also under criminal investigation at home in Israel, facing multiple corruption charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. For years, Netanyahu has fought tooth and nail to delay or derail his trial, even attempting to overhaul Israel’s judiciary—an effort widely seen as a direct attempt to shield himself from justice.

Worse still, Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war in Gaza, and now his provocation of conflict with Iran, appear driven not by national security or regional peace, but by sheer political survival. With public support wavering and legal pressure mounting, Netanyahu has used war as a political weapon. The longer the conflict drags on, the more he clings to power. Every missile launched, every raid ordered, seems less about protecting Israel and more about protecting himself.

In his last will and testament, Alfred Nobel bequeathed over ninety percent of his fortune to fund the Nobel Prizes. He was an inventor, entrepreneur, scientist and businessman who also wrote poetry and drama. His varied interests are reflected in the prize he established and which he lay the foundation for in 1895 when he wrote his last will.

It’s in this context that Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize—a deeply cynical gesture. Trump’s own record on peace is checkered at best. But more alarmingly, Trump has lent his support to Netanyahu’s regional provocations, particularly the reckless escalation with Iran. In doing so, he has become complicit in a calculated political maneuver designed to keep Netanyahu in power, even at the cost of plunging the region into wider war.

Netanyahu’s nomination of Trump is not just laughable—it is dangerous. It distorts the meaning of peace, mocks the suffering of civilians in Gaza and elsewhere, and politicizes a prize that was meant to honor those who genuinely strive to end conflict and advance humanity.

Alfred Nobel created the peace prize to recognize those who combat war—not those who fuel it. For Netanyahu, a man with blood on his hands and criminal charges around his neck, to nominate anyone for that prize is a grotesque manipulation of both justice and symbolism. And for Trump to accept such a nomination would only confirm what many fear: that peace is being hijacked by the very men who profit from war.

The world should not be fooled by such theatrical gestures. The real headline today is not about a nomination—it is about a global call for accountability, justice, and the end of impunity for war criminals hiding behind politics.