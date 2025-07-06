Israel conducts deadly strikes on southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Shiite worshippers walk past the rubble of buildings destroyed by previous Israeli strikes during a religious procession in Kfarkila in southern Lebanon on July 5, 2025. © Rabih Daher, AFP

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed one person and wounded six on Saturday, said the Lebanese health ministry, as the Israeli military continued to target militant group Hezbollah despite a November 2024 ceasefire deal.

An “Israeli enemy drone strike on a vehicle” in the town of Bint Jbeil “killed one person and wounded two”, Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement carried by the official National News Agency (NNA).

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces “struck and eliminated” an operative from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in the area.

The health ministry also reported one person wounded in a drone strike on another car in the same town, and two others seriously wounded in a similar raid on a vehicle in nearby Shaqra.

Also on Saturday, the ministry reported that a separate Israeli drone strike wounded one person in Shebaa, elsewhere in the south, with NNA reporting that a house was targeted.

Israel has kept up its bombardment of Lebanon since a November 27 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah including two months of all-out war that left the Iran-backed group severely weakened.

On Thursday, an Israeli strike on a vehicle at the southern entrance of Beirut killed a man and wounded three other people, Lebanon said, as the Israeli army said it hit a “terrorist” working for Iran’.’s Al Quds Force, the foreign arm of Irans’s Revolutionary Guards

Under the ceasefire deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the region.

Israel was required to fully withdraw its troops from the country, but has kept them in five places it deems strategic.

Israel has warned that it will keep striking Lebanon until Hezbollah has been disarmed.

Under UN Security Council Resolutions 1559 and 1701, on which the ceasefire was based all militias in Lebanon including Hezbollah should be disarmed and the Lebanese army should be reinforced in order to restore sovereignty and the rule of law.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday ordered the arrest of armed men , suspected to be supporters of Hezbollah, who took part in a religious gathering in Beirut on Friday .

الاستعراضات المسلحة التي شهدتها بيروت غير مقبولة باي شكل من الأشكال وتحت اي مبرر كان. وقد اتصلت بوزيري الداخلية والعدل وطلبت منهما اتخاذ كل الإجراءات اللازمة إنفاذاً للقوانين المرعية الإجراء ولتوقيف الفاعلين وإحالتهم على التحقيق. — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafasalam) July 5, 2025

They were dressed in black and were carrying automatic weapons and carrying red banners that said “Ya Hussein”. The display of arms outraged the Lebanese people

The Prime Minister said “armed demonstrations in Beirut are unacceptable under any pretext, shape or form”.

AFP/ France24/YL