Elon Musk’s Brain Chip Gets MASSIVE Upgrade

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk focused on developing implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) . Their primary goal is to create a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible BCI that allows users to control computers and mobile devices with their thoughts.Neuralink’s technology aims to restore autonomy to individuals with unmet medical needs and potentially unlock human potential.

