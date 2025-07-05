PM Salam orders arrests of armed men who took part in Ashura commemoration

Lebanonese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday ordered the arrest of armed men who took part in a religious gathering in Beirut.

Videos circulated online showed hundreds of people gathered in the Lebanese capital to mark Al-Ashura, the commemoration by Shiite Muslims of the death of the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Hussein bin Ali, in the 7th century.

Men dressed in black and carrying automatic weapons are seen leading chants of the Imam’s name and carrying red banners that said “Ya Hussein”. They are suspected to be supporters of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite militia and political party.

“I have contacted the Ministers of Interior and Justice and requested them to take all necessary measures to enforce the applicable laws, arrest the perpetrators, and refer them for investigation,” Mr Salam said on X.

The Prime Minister said “armed demonstrations in Beirut are unacceptable under any pretext, shape or form”.

MP Ghassan Hasbani, a former deputy prime minister, said the government had to take a firm stance against the show of weapons in the capital, especially during demonstrations

Security officials must enforce laws, confiscate weapons, and arrest those carrying them, Mr Hasbani said in a television interview on Friday evening.

Ashura commemorations in Beirut are usually held in its southern suburbs, the area known as Dahieh that is home to many Shiite Muslims and where Hezbollah enjoys strong support. The gatherings draw large crowds and are seen as a demonstration by Hezbollah of its strong following.

Another member of Parliament, Ibrahim Mneimneh, said holding weapons in areas across in Beirut is “unjustifiable”.

“We call on the judiciary and security authorities to act immediately and arrest everyone that appeared in the online videos and refer them to investigation,” he said on X.

“Beirut, today more than ever is in dire need of enforcing security and the removal of weapons outside the state control,” he said.

The Ashura commemorations this year come as Hezbollah is under pressure to disarm as the government seeks to remove weapons from all non-state actors. The group’s top political and military leadership was killed and a large part of its arsenal destroyed during more than a year of war with Israel that ended with a ceasefire agreement in November.

Under the terms of the US-brokered truce, all armed groups in Lebanon must disarm.

Red Line

Al Jadeed television station reported that Interior Minister Ahmed Hajjar has asked the Internal Security Forces and General Security to identify the people who appeared in the armed video in Beirut and to take the necessary measures.

Several political figures reacted, denouncing what they see as a serious threat to state authority.

MP Fouad Makhzoumi labeled the incident as “completely unacceptable provocation,” declaring: “Those who believe they can desecrate the streets of Beirut must understand that the era of armed supremacy is over. The safety and dignity of Beirut’s residents are a red line.”

For his part, MP Ashraf Rifi demanded immediate action: “Armed individuals must be arrested, and all weapons in Beirut and across Lebanon must be seized. The authority of the state is at stake.”

Lastly, MP Sami Gemayel emphasized that “whether light or heavy, all weapons are a threat to state-building. Only the army and legitimate security forces should bear arms.”

Army forces carried out large-scale raids in Beirut’s Zoukak el-Blat neighborhood in response to the armed appearance video and arrested a number of young men.

