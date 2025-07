Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam blasted in a statement “the armed displays witnessed in Beirut as unacceptable in any form and under any pretext.”

He added, “I contacted the Ministers of Interior and Justice and asked them to take all necessary measures to enforce applicable laws and to arrest the perpetrators and refer them for investigation.”

A video clip circulated yesterday showing an armed display in the Zqaq al-Blat area of ​​central Beirut during an Ashura procession.