Musk floats strategy for new political party

Elon Musk on Friday floated an electoral strategy for his hypothetical political party, via a post on X.

Musk is the world’s richest man and his dollars could make a difference in tight races next November.

Musk helped bankroll President Trump’s reelection, but the pair since have fallen out.

Most recently, Musk has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s signature legislation, which the Tesla CEO believes is fiscally irresponsible and hurts America’s global competitiveness.

Musk first asked X followers if they “want independence from the two party (some would say uniparty) system,” and thus would support the creation of “the America Party.”

“

He then added:

One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.

Musk didn’t identify any specific races, so for now this is just a trial balloon.

Axios