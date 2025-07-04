Israeli airstrike in Khaldeh south Lebanon targeted Qassem Al-Hussseini an operative working for Iran’s Quds Force

Qassem Al-Hussseini an operative working for Iran’s Quds Force was the target of Israeli airrstike in Khaldeh south Lebanon

Israel carried out an airstrike Thursday in the Lebanese village of Khaldeh near Beirut, targeting an operative for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the military said.

Lebanese emergency responders inspect the debris at the site of an airstrike on a vehicle in Khalde, south of the capital Beirut on July 3, 2025. (IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP)

According to the IDF, the target was involved in smuggling weapons and advancing terror plots against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, acting on behalf of the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign arm, which is responsible for supporting Tehran’s regional proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath identified the target as Qassem Al-Husseini. It was not immediately clear if the target was a Lebanese or Iranian national.

Israel continues to strike Lebanon despite the November ceasefire with Hezbollah. The agreement required Hezbollah to pull its fighters back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli frontier and to disarm.

