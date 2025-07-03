Hezbollah won’t hand over its arms, report

File: Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran refused to hand over its arms at the end of the civil war in Lebanon in 1990, despite the fact that all the other militias handed over their arms to the Lebanese army

Hezbollah is not planning to hand over its weapons, neither in batches nor according to a specific mechanism the pro- Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Thursday:

“Despite rumors about the completion of the response that official Lebanese authorities have been preparing in recent weeks to deliver to US Special Envoy Tom Barrack during his second visit, scheduled for the 7th and 8th of this month, including the position on the issues of the resistance’s weapons, reforms, and the relationship with Syria,” informed sources indicated to the newspaper that “the committee representing the three presidents is still continuing its meetings, especially since the US position places Lebanon in a delicate position, leaving it with no room for maneuver,” amid fears that “the response will be the opposite of what Barrack is requesting on behalf of the US administration.”

Al-Akhbar sources revealed that “Hezbollah has not yet submitted its response to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri,” stressing that “Hezbollah is not planning to surrender its weapons, neither in batches nor according to a specific mechanism, especially since the circumstances surrounding Lebanon and regional developments make surrendering weapons suicidal.”

Concerned political circles believe that “the Lebanese state is trying to buy time to avoid internal conflict, knowing that pressure on Lebanon will inevitably increase in all directions.”

The sources claimed that “the American side is trying to deceive Lebanon, and that the equation of step by step is not in Lebanon’s interest, because what the enemy is demanding through Washington aims to evacuate a wide area between the two rivers, the Litani and the Awali, an area that the enemy considers the rear base for Hezbollah, and is currently targeting it.

“This is the first demand in exchange for withdrawing from one of the points it occupied. Then the enemy demands the surrender of heavy weapons, and the withdrawal from Greater Beirut, the suburbs, and the districts of Mount Lebanon, where it is forbidden to have any presence within a security plan based on the deployment of the army in exchange for confining the party to Shiite areas in the south and the Bekaa with its light weapons, which are present with all or most of the Lebanese parties, meaning that the resistance becomes a case similar to other parties confined within their regions.” Al Akbar added.

It is well known that none of Lebanon’s allies is willing to help in the reconstruction of the hundreds thousands of homes of Hezbollah supporters that were destroyed in its war with Israel . Hezbollah initiated the war against Israel on October 8, 2023 in support of its Iranian-backed Hamas in its war in Gaza.

As a result of the war Israel occupied 5 strategic hills in Lebanon and is unwilling to withdraw from Lebanon unless Hezbollah disarms and hands over its weapons to the Lebanese army.

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun vowed to limit the bearing of arms to the Lebanese army exclusively

Source : El Nashra