Berri continues to obstruct the draft law of expatriate voting rights in Lebanon

MP George Adwan expressed his shock at the failure to include an urgent bill regarding an amendment to expatriate voting on the legislative session’s agenda, noting that this is the first time in 30 years that a similar bill has been submitted without being included.

He continued, “We asked Speaker Nabih Berri at the beginning of the session why the bill was not included, and we emphasized that non-resident voting is a national issue par excellence.” He explained that more than half of MPs from various blocs supported the proposal, and all the conditions were favorable for its inclusion on the agenda.

He added, “We want to expedite legislation, not obstruct it, especially since preparing for the elections requires respecting legal deadlines. If this amendment is not passed today, we will face problems both domestically and internationally.”

According to Lebanese media reports , abolishing expatriate voting is preferred by the Shiite-duo of Amal and Hezbollah , even though there are hundreds of thousands of Shiite expatriates throughout the world

Berri, 87, who has held the position for over 3 decades ( since 1992), was re-elected in 2022 for his seventh term. There are many MPs who are calling for a new Speaker in Lebanon. His obstruction of the draft law governing the expats could expedite the vote to replace him, according to Lebanese media reports .