Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt responded to the remarks of the head of the Arqoub Sons Association, Mohammad Hamdan, who expressed surprise at Jumblatt’s position on the Lebanese identity of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills. He emphasized that Jumblatt was indeed part of the National Dialogue Committee in 2006, where it was unanimously agreed that these lands were Lebanese, with demarcation to be conducted with the Syrian state and subsequently reviewed by the United Nations.

Jumblatt emphasized that “since neither the demarcation nor the identification has taken place, these areas remain subject to Resolution 242, which does not include Lebanon.”

Hamdan had stated that Jumblatt was a participant in the National Dialogue Committee, which unanimously approved the Lebanese identity of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills. He considered that “there is no justification for any position that contradicts this clear national consensus.”

Both Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills were occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. Syria never provided the documents demanded by the UN to prove their identity.

Its Bashar Al Assad’s blessing both areas were reportedly used as an excuse for Hezbollah to continue its so called resistance against Israel

Source: El Nashra