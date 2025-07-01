Musk declares war on Trump, threatens new American party, if ‘Porky Pig Party’ passes spending bill

Some Republicans worry that the public rift could undermine their efforts to retain control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has intensified his opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending legislation, promising political consequences for lawmakers who support it. In a series of posts on his social media platform X, Musk called the bill “utterly insane and destructive” and vowed to work against any politician who voted in favor of it after campaigning on fiscal responsibility.

The legislation, which is currently under Senate consideration, has reignited tensions between Musk and Trump—marking a dramatic shift in their previously close alliance. Musk had been a major backer of Trump’s 2024 campaign, contributing nearly $300 million and heading the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial cost-cutting initiative.

From Ally to Adversary

Musk’s criticism first resurfaced over the weekend, but escalated sharply on Monday. He accused lawmakers of betraying their promises to limit government spending and warned that “they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Calling the U.S. a “one-party country,” Musk derided the political establishment as the “PORKY PIG PARTY” and renewed calls for the creation of a new political force that, in his words, “actually cares about the people.”

His comments signal a deeper break from Trump, who once enjoyed Musk’s public and financial support. The dispute centers on Musk’s view that the bill will add significantly to the national debt and undo the savings he believes were achieved through DOGE.

Political Fallout and Market Turbulence

While it’s uncertain how much influence Musk has over Congress, his statements are reverberating through Washington. Some Republicans worry that the public rift could undermine their efforts to retain control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

The political clash has also had real-world effects on markets.Tesla, where Musk serves as CEO, has seen major stock fluctuations since the controversy began, with as much as $150 billion temporarily wiped from its market value—though the stock has since stabilized.

A New Political Chapter?

Musk’s threats and criticism underscore growing divisions within conservative politics as factions clash over spending priorities and economic policy. His demand for a new political party adds a layer of uncertainty to an already volatile political landscape.

