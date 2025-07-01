Hezbollah MP: We have 2 plans for reconstruction

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said today : “We have two plans for reconstruction: the first relates to funding for destroyed homes, and the second relates to rebuilding infrastructure.”

Fadlallah emphasized that “the state is responsible for its citizens regarding reconstruction, and 400,000 families have been affected by the shelter and restoration project implemented by Hezbollah.”

He added, “If we want to implement the ministerial statement, the Taif Agreement, and what the constitution stipulates, why is there a delay in implementing the electoral law?”

According to analysts , “Hezbollah keeps forgetting that it was the one that started the war against Israel and no country in the world is willing to help in the reconstruction of the hundreds of thousands of homes or infrastructure as long as the party refuses to disarm and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese army. The estimated cost of reconstruction according to the World bank is $11 billion.

Lebanon has been trying for several years to secure an IMF backed loan of $3 billion and hasn’t been able to so far and Fadlallah knows that. Lebanon is in no position handle such a task on its own.

One analyst told Ya Libnan ” All Fadlallah is doing is shifting the blame , to make Hezbollah look good”. Hezbollah is considered the master of deception in Lebanon”.