Tesla makes history by delivering first ‘fully autonomous’ vehicle to Customer in Texas

Tesla made history by completing the first fully autonomous, driverless delivery of its Model Y auto from Giga Austin to a customer’s doorstep.

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla TSLA achieved a bold feat on June 27 by delivering a “fully autonomous” vehicle to a customer from Gigafactory Texas. CEO Elon Musk was enthralled by the accomplishment and shared the news on X but also faced criticism. To silence his critics, Musk later posted a video of the vehicle’s 30-minute drive from the end of Giga Texas’ production line to the customer’s home.