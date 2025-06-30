Iran investigating whether Israeli drones were launched from Azerbaijan

In this picture obtained from the Iranian judiciary’s news agency Mizan Online on June 25, 2025, rescuers sift through the rubble inside the Evin prison complex in Tehran that was hit by an Israeli strike during the 12 day war. (Mostafa Roudaki/mizanonline/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran has called on Azerbaijan to conduct a thorough investigation into whether Israeli drones entered Iranian airspace from Azerbaijan during the recent hostilities between both countries, Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani said on Saturday.

During a press conference at the National Press Club in Yerevan, Sobhani said if it is confirmed that Israel used Azerbaijani soil to launch attacks against Iran during the recent war, then Tehran will consider this a serious violation and expects Baku to provide an official and transparent response.

“We do not confirm some of the information and reports published by certain sources in this regard… Once all aspects of the situation become clear, we will decide on our response,” the ambassador said according to Fars news agency, which is affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards.

“We have not permitted Iranian territory to be used for such purposes. If Azerbaijan has granted such permission, it must provide an explanation in accordance with international law,” the ambassador added.

Sobhani said Iranian intelligence has received information indicating that a small number of Israeli drones crossed into Iran from neighboring countries.

As a result, he said, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian raised the issue in a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterparty, Ilham Aliyev, requesting a serious investigation.

Sobhani indicated that Azerbaijan has assured Iran that it would not allow its territory to be used against it. However, he emphasized that Tehran needs to receive accurate information before responding.

Two weeks ago, Israel launched a preemptive attack on Iran and the two sides have since exchanged strikes, with growing civilian casualties on both sides.

Early last Sunday, the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites after more than a week of Israeli strikes on Tehran’s military and nuclear facilities.

In retaliation, Iran launched a missile attack on the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar.

Last April, Pezeshkian visited Azerbaijan and agreed with Aliyev on a road map to strategic and comprehensive cooperation.

Relations between the two countries have been tense for a long time because Azerbaijan in March 2023 opened an embassy in Israel. Azerbaijan also maintains close ties to Israel, which Tehran views as its top regional enemy. Iran has repeatedly opposed improving relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

In February 2023, Azerbaijan arrested seven people in the capital Baku and other regions in an operation against an Iranian “spy network.”

As part of their campaign, Azerbaijani forces also raided the offices of pro-Iranian news outlets SalamNews and InterAz.

This came after a gunman with a Kalashnikov rifle barged inside the Azerbaijani Embassy premises in Tehran and opened fire, killing the embassy’s security chief and injuring two guards.

Azerbaijan and Israel began diplomatic relations in 1992 following Azerbaijan’s independence from the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan has been strengthening its ties with Israel since 2011

Since the 1990s, Azerbaijan has played a vital role in Israel’s regional security and energy strategies. In 2019, Azerbaijan supplied over 60% of the gasoline consumed in Israel. Additionally, Azerbaijan serves as Israel’s most significant partner among Muslim-majority nations, with both countries maintaining strong cooperation in defense, intelligence, and trade

During the ongoing Gaza war, Azerbaijan was reported as the only Muslim-majority country supporting Israel. Despite pressure from other Muslim nations, Azerbaijani leadership maintained its strategic partnership with Israel.

Iran views Israeli Azerbaijan relationship as a potential threat . Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has accused Iran of supporting Armenian separatists and interfering in its internal affairs.







Asharq Al Awsat/ News Agencies