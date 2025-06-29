Syria denies reports of attempted assassination of President Al-Sharaa

Syrian Arab News Agency SANA did not provide further details about the reported assassination other than denying it

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Ministry of Information on Sunday denied reports that an attempt was made on the life of interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa during a recent visit to the southern city of Daraa, SANBA reported.

A ministry source, quoted by state news agency SANA on Sunday, dismissed the claims as false, saying: “What was circulated by several media outlets about the Syrian Arab Army and Turkish intelligence foiling an assassination attempt on President Ahmad Al-Sharaa during his visit to Daraa is untrue.”

SANA did not provide further details about the reported incident or its origins.

Al-Sharaa has led the Syrian Arab Republic’s transitional administration since January, following the collapse of the Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter of a century, fled to Russia last December.

