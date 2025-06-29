Israel assassinates a Hezbollah intelligence officer in south Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed to have assassinated “an intelligence officer in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force” in an airstrike on the town of Mahrouna in southern Lebanon.

Earlier today, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that “two were killed, including a woman who sustained serious injuries, and one wounded, were killed in an Israeli raid in the town of Mahrouna.”

This comes amid ongoing daily Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Israel’s continued occupation of several locations in the south, and its continued violations of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

The al-Hajj Radwan Force is a special operation forces unit of Hezbollah. Its main mission is to infiltrate Israel, with specific attention to Galilee and northern Israel.

Hezbollah has trained special forces fighters since the 1990s, which are today part of the Radwan Force. Originally known as the “Rapid Intervention Force” or the “Intervention Unit”, the unit was renamed in 2008 to honor Imad Fayez Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah leader also known as “Hajj Radwan.” The Radwan Forces have particular experience in raids and small unit tactics.