Trump says US is with Lebanon all the way, praises the Lebanese people

During a recent press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed renewed support for Lebanon, highlighting the country’s resilience and potential. Responding to a question from a Lebanese journalist, the president emphasized the administration’s intention to assist Lebanon during a period of economic and political strain.

Trump described Lebanon as a nation with considerable potential, noting the intelligence and capacity of its people. He stated that his administration remains committed to aiding the country and will seek ways to contribute to its recovery. The president’s remarks come amid growing international concerns over Lebanon’s ongoing financial crisis, political instability, and strained infrastructure systems.

Lebanon has faced mounting economic and political pressures in recent years, including a severe currency devaluation, collapse of the Lebanese banking system, default on its sovereign debt , widespread public dissatisfaction with the government, and lingering consequences of the Beirut port explosion.

In a show of support for Lebanon, Trump appointed Tom Barrak as the US ambassador to Turkey , who is also the special envoy for Syria. He also appointed Michel Issa as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon.. Both Barrack and Issa are prominent Lebanese American and are close friends of Trump.

Trump also has a relative in Lebanon . His son-in-law Michel Boulos , who is married to his daughter Tiffany is also Lebanese American . Michel’s father Mossad Boulos is a senior advisor to President Trump

News Agencies