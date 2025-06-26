Iran says nuclear sites ‘badly damaged’ by US and Israeli strikes

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Isfahan nuclear technology center in Iran after US strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. © Maxar Technologies via AP

Iran’s nuclear facilities were “badly damaged” by US and Israeli strikes, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told Al Jazeera English on Wednesday. The statement contradicted reports from the US media which on Tuesday had cited a classified US intelligence report that found the strikes had set Iran’s nuclear programme back by only a matter of months. Read our blog to see how the day’s events unfolded