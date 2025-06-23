“Iran, Israel, and U.S. signal it’s time to end the War”

By ; Vlad Green

Both Israel and Iran are now signaling readiness to stop fighting, raising cautious optimism that the most volatile Middle East confrontation in years may be approaching its end. After weeks of escalating attacks, Tehran reportedly coordinated its most recent missile strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar, ensuring minimal casualties and prompting a brief closure of airspace. The move, first reported by The New York Times, was no accident — it was a deliberate message of restraint.

Israel, too, has indicated it is prepared to halt further operations, provided Iranian threats against its territory and interests cease. Meanwhile, Iran has quietly communicated to Washington that it will avoid further escalation as long as Israel halts its military campaign.

These developments reflect more than just battlefield fatigue — they reveal a shared recognition: this war cannot be won, and continuing it would be a strategic mistake for both sides.

The U.S. and Arab States: Pushing for Calm Behind the Curtain

Washington has played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in preventing the conflict from spiraling out of control. By opening backchannel communications with Tehran and warning Israel of the risks of further escalation, the U.S. has managed to keep direct military confrontation with Iran at bay — for now. But American officials are also keenly aware that regional stability cannot rest on fragile understandings alone.

At the same time, key Arab states — including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan — have quietly ramped up diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions. Arab leaders, many of whom are already wary of Iran’s regional ambitions, also fear the economic and political consequences of a prolonged Israel-Iran war, especially one that could spill into Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and the Gulf.

The message from these Arab capitals is clear: No one in the region wants to see this war continue. The human cost is too high, the economic risks too great, and the political gains nonexistent.

A Pause or a Turning Point?

The question now is whether these signals of restraint are the start of a lasting de-escalation — or merely a pause before the next round of confrontation.

For the war to truly end, all sides — Israel, Iran, the U.S., and key Arab players — must seize this moment to pivot from military confrontation to political dialogue. The choice is stark: continued brinkmanship that could ignite a broader regional war, or a coordinated effort to stabilize the Middle East through diplomacy, not firepower.

History has taught us that wars in this region rarely end with declarations. But if enough actors see that they’ve reached the limits of force, they may yet choose the path of strategic realism.