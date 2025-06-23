Iran confirms missile attack on U.S. military base in Qatar

Iran launched multiple missiles against American military bases in the Middle East on Monday in retaliation for the U.S. strike on its nuclear facilities this weekend, according to one Israeli official and one Arab official.

At least 10 missiles were launched toward Qatar and at least one missile launched toward Iraq, according to the Israeli official.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement claiming it had launched a “devastating and powerful missile attack” against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

“This base is the headquarters of the Air Force and the largest strategic asset of the US terrorist army in the West Asia region,” the IRGC statement said.

Iran “will not leave any attack on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered under any circumstances,” the statement stressed.

The scope of the Iranian retaliation — particularly the number of casualties — will determine how President Trump responds, and whether the U.S. plunges deeper into Israel’s war with Iran.

Explosions heard over Doha

Explosions were heard over Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday, a Reuters witness reported, shortly after a Western diplomat said there had been a credible Iranian threat against the U.S.-run al Udeid air base in the Gulf Arab state since midday.

Qatar defense ministry says it intercepted Iranian missile attack, no casualties reported

Qatar’s defense ministry said its air defenses “successfully” intercepted a missile attack targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, adding that the attack did not results in any deaths or injuries.

US personnel at the embassies in Qatar and Bahrain are in “duck and cover” positions as Iran launches retaliatory missiles toward Qatar and Iraq, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The protective measure is taken when there is notification of imminent danger, sources said.

UNBREAKABLE

Moscow’s partnership with Tehran is “unbreakable,” Russian’s deputy foreign minister said Monday, adding that Iran has the right to self-defense.

Iran “is acting within the framework of the implementation of the right to self-defense, this is an absolutely legitimate and correct presentation,” Sergei Ryabkov told reporters, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“We interact with Iran in many areas,” the senior diplomat said, answering a question about whether Iran had requested military assistance from Russia.

Qatar shuts airspace

The Civil Aviation Affairs Department of the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced the “temporary suspension of air traffic in Bahraini airspace as a precautionary measure in light of evolving regional conditions.” In a statement, the department noted that “the relevant authorities are monitoring developments around the clock in coordination with international partners,” stressing the “necessity of following instructions issued by official authorities to ensure safety.”

Iran coordinated with Qatar , the attack , Reuters reported , n a move aimed at de-escalating the tension in the region



Axios/ CNN