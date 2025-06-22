Will Iran choose peace or prolonged war? The future of the Middle East hangs in the Balance

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

U.S. forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump announced late Saturday, sending a clear and powerful message to Tehran. The strikes mark a significant escalation—and potentially a turning point—in the long-standing standoff over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Now, the world holds its breath.

The critical question is: what’s next?

Will Iran view this as the end of its dangerous nuclear pursuit and choose a new path—one of peaceful coexistence, economic revival, and regional integration? Or will it opt for escalation, risking total isolation and possibly the collapse of its own regime?

Iran’s economy is already in shambles, strangled by years of sanctions, corruption, and mismanagement. Any further confrontation could be the final blow, triggering internal unrest and opening the door to regime change. Escalation may serve hardline rhetoric, but it would come at the expense of Iran’s survival as a functioning state.

The alternative is clear—and far more promising.

Iran is surrounded by peaceful Arab neighbors who are not seeking conflict but cooperation. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and others are investing in a shared future built on innovation, trade, tourism, clean energy, and technology. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for a modern and prosperous Middle East is not just a dream—it is already underway.

Iran has a historic opportunity to build bridges instead of bunkers.

Today could mark the beginning of this new Middle East—a region no longer shackled by decades of violence, sectarianism, and rivalry. Or it could mark the start of a catastrophic and endless war.

The choice lies with Tehran.

Will it abandon the fantasy of regional hegemony and embrace a new role as a responsible, respected partner? Or will it cling to a path that leads to destruction—for itself and others?

The Middle East stands at a crossroads. Iran must now decide: Will it help build the future, or destroy what remains of the present?

The world is watching—and hoping.