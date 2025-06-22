The U.S. has changed the course of the conflict—Now it’s Iran’s turn to change

At 86, Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamanei finds himself completely isolated . He now has a choice . Will he want to be remembered as the leader who destroyed Iran? If the war escalates this is exactly what will happen experts say. But Iran can choose diplomacy. It can choose integration, this will lead to prosperity for it an the whole region and Khamanei will be remembered as the leader who saved Iran

By Vlad Green Op-Ed

The recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s three main nuclear sites have done more than damage Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure—they may have shifted the trajectory of the entire Middle East. For the first time in years, the United States sent an unmistakable message: Iran’s nuclear ambitions are not just a red line for Israel, but for the entire region—and for Washington.

The question now is not what the U.S. or Israel will do next.

The question is: Will Iran finally get the message?

Its nuclear program, masked in the language of national pride and “resistance,” is now clearly understood as an existential threat—not only to Israel but to the stability of the entire Middle East. Arab neighbors who once remained cautiously silent are now watching closely. They see a dangerous actor risking the security of millions for the sake of ideological expansionism and regional dominance.

The United States has changed the course of this conflict. But it is Iran that must decide whether this marks the end of its nuclear delusion or the beginning of a long, bloody road to nowhere.

If Iran chooses escalation, the outcome could be devastating—not just militarily, but politically and economically. Its regime is already standing on shaky ground, with a population increasingly fed up with isolation, sanctions, and repression. Another war could push the country into collapse.

But there is another path.

Iran can choose diplomacy. It can choose integration. It can choose to become part of the new Middle East—one focused on prosperity, regional cooperation, and peace. This is the vision many Arab nations, led by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are already embracing. Iran is not excluded—unless it chooses to exclude itself.

This is a historic turning point. The bombs may have stopped for now, but the political pressure has only just begun. Iran must realize that nuclear weapons will not make it stronger or safer. They will only isolate it further and bring it closer to ruin.

The war between Iran and Israel doesn’t have to continue. But it won’t end through silence or appeasement. It will end when Iran wakes up to the reality that its dreams of domination are a nightmare for the region—and ultimately, for itself.

The world has spoken. The U.S. has acted. The next move is Iran’s.