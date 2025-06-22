Israel-Iran War Day 10 updates

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites in Iran had been successfully carried out, including at Fordow. In a posting on Truth Social, Trump added, “All planes are safely on their way home” and he congratulated “our great American Warriors.”

Iran says nuclear attacks show US ‘will stop at no illegality or crime’ to support Israel

Iran’s foreign ministry said the US attacks Sunday on nuclear facilities showed that Washington “will stop at no illegality or crime” to support Israel.

“It has now become abundantly clear to all that the very regime which enjoys permanent membership in the Security Council is beholden to no principle or morality and will stop at no illegality or crime to serve the aims of a genocidal, occupying regime,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to the United States and Israel respectively.

Additional US embassy staff left Iraq due to ‘regional tensions’, US offisials say

More personnel from the United States diplomatic mission departed Iraq over the weekend as part of ongoing efforts to reduce embassy staffing amid “regional tensions”, a US official said Sunday after Washington attacked Iranian nuclear sites.

“As part of our ongoing effort to streamline operations, additional personnel departed Iraq on June 21 and 22,” the US official told AFP.

Iraq warns US attacks on Iran threaten regional peace

Iraq warned on Sunday that the US attacks on its neighbour Iran’s nuclear facilities threaten peace and stability in the Middle East.

Iraq “expresses its deep concern and strong condemnation of the targeting of nuclear facilities” in Iran, government spokesperson Basim Alawadi said. “This military escalation constitutes a grave threat to peace and security in the Middle East and poses serious risks to regional stability,” he added

The US has changed the course of the conflict . Will this be the end of the war?

PM Netanyahu has spent much of the last 15 years attempting to persuade his American allies that only military action (and only American munitions) could destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons programme.

Throughout this conflict, which began just 10 days ago, Israel’s government and military have insisted that Israel had the capacity to deal with the Iranian threat on its own.

But it was no secret that only America possessed the massive ordnance capable of dealing with the strongest levels of protection around Iran’s nuclear facilities, particularly at Fordo, built deep inside a mountain.

If the nuclear sites bombed last night are now indeed out of use then Israel’s prime minister will be able to declare his main war aim complete, perhaps bringing this conflict closer to an end.

