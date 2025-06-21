Israel-Iran war live: ‘No nuclear material’ at Iran centrifuge workshop hit by Israel, IAEA says

The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed Saturday that an Israeli strike had hit a centrifuge manufacturing workshop at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site, but said that the attack would have “no radiological consequences” due to the lack of nuclear material at the site.

SUMMARY

Israel says it killed three Iranian commanders

Iran says Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people since war began

Israel says it’s preparing for a ‘prolonged campaign’

US military moving B-2 bombers to Guam from mainland, officials tell Reuters

Iranian media said Saturday that Israel had launched strikes on the southern city of Shiraz, which hosts military bases, triggering the air-defence systems. “Shiraz’s air defenses have been activated in some areas of the city and have been engaged in fighting hostile targets and Zionist aircrafts,” Mehr news agency reported.

The Israeli military Saturday said it launched a fresh wave of strikes on Saturday in the area of southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas, targeting drones storage sites and a weapons facility.





As Israel continues to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and military targets, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed said in an interview that by his country’s own assessment, it had “already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb”.Loud blasts were heard Saturday in the Iranian capital, AFP journalists said, as fighting raged between the two foes for the ninth day.

It was not immediately clear whether the blasts heard in central and northern Tehran were the result of incoming Israeli strikes or Iranian air defence fire.

Loud blasts were heard Saturday in the Iranian capital, AFP journalists said, as fighting raged between the two foes for the ninth day.

It was not immediately clear whether the blasts heard in central and northern Tehran were the result of incoming Israeli strikes or Iranian air defence fire.

AFP FRANCE 24