Iran warns: Any country that supplies Israel with arms is a legitimate target

Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman was quoted as that “any country that is sending military equipment to Israel is considered as complicit in the aggression and a legitimate target for us”

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, affiliated with the Iranian Armed Forces, stated in a televised speech that, “Based on the intelligence of the Iranian Armed Forces, the aggressive Zionist regime—despite possessing the most modern and expensive air defense systems in the world, and with comprehensive support from the United States—has lost a significant portion of its radar and defensive capabilities as a result of the effective and painful strikes launched by the Iranian Armed Forces’ missile and drone units, and is now facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment.”

He noted, “In this context, we warn that the sending of any military equipment or radar systems by sea or air by any country with the aim of supporting the Zionist regime will be considered as complicity in the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be considered a legitimate target for the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.”

This comes as Israeli attacks on Iranian territory continue, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has responded to Israel with waves of missiles and drones since June 13.

ELNASHRA